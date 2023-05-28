Mouni Roy, Raashii Khanna, Shriya Saran Pull Off Plunging Neckline Style In Sexy Outfits At IIFA; Video

Mouni Roy, Rashi Khanna, and Shriya Saran graced the IIFA red carpet with an ethereal presence that left everyone in awe. Each of these stunning actresses brought their own unique charm and elegance to the event, creating a celestial atmosphere in stunning ensembles that captivated onlookers.

If you have not seen their looks yet, well we have got your back. Check out, the amazing look each of these stunners sported at the award show-

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy mesmerized in a white shimmery body-hugging off-shoulder gown, adorned with intricate floral work and delicate netted features. However, it was her dramatic bell shoulder sleeves that stole the spotlight, elevating her ensemble to new heights of glamour. With a dewy makeup look and her hair elegantly styled in a bun, Mouni exuded sheer radiance and sophistication.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna effortlessly commanded attention in a dazzling purple gown that exuded sheer opulence. The gown boasted a thigh-high slit and intricate cut-out features along the bodice, adding an element of allure to her overall look. Opting for a minimalistic approach to her makeup, Rashi allowed her natural beauty to shine through, enhancing her regal presence on the red carpet.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran looked absolutely breathtaking in a white and silver asymmetrical gown that left fans spellbound. The gown featured a daring thigh-high slit and a graceful feather train, exuding an aura of elegance and glamour. Complementing her ensemble with exquisite danglers and an impeccably styled bun, Shriya showcased her impeccable taste and impeccable sense of style.

Pragya Jaiswal

And let’s not forget Pragya Jaiswal, who set hearts ablaze in an all-red co-ord set that exuded sheer allure. The ensemble boasted a lovely train, but it was the captivating backless feature of the dress that truly added an extra touch of allure and exceeded the oomph factor. Pragya’s presence on the red carpet was undeniably captivating, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of witnessing her stunning appearance.