MP: 2 Coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar Train Catch Fire; No Casualty

MP: 2 Coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar Train Catch Fire; No Casualty

After leaving Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station.

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 11:25 IST

Ratlam, India

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam. (Representational Image/PTI)
No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam. (Representational Image/PTI)

Two coaches of the Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway’s Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.

After leaving Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.

Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said.

All passengers were safe, he said. The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said. The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 23, 2023, 11:25 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 11:25 IST
