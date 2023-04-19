MP: Rail Employee Killed, 5 Injured as Goods Train Derails After Hitting Another Train

A railway employee was killed and five other personnel injured when a moving freight train hit a stationary goods train and then derailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Wednesday, rail officials said.

Shahdol district collector Vandana Vaidya told reporters that one of the railway personnel injured in the freight trains accident died. Two out of the five other injured are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at local government medical college, she said. Railway sources said the deceased was the 48-year-old loco pilot of the stationary goods train.

The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway (SECR) said.

At least 10 trains operated on the route have been cancelled, he said.

Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron ore-laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, the officials said.

Katni is located in Madhya Pradesh and Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The SECR official earlier said six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, suffered injuries in the incident.

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.

