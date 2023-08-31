MP: 2 Persons Killed, 3 Injured as Car Overturns in Gwalior

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider and an electric pole in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night on Agar-Malwa road in Purani Chhawani area, about 20 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar told PTI over phone.

Abhiraj Khatik (15) and Shivam Khatik (21), both friends, died on the spot, the official said.