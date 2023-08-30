MP: 3 Killed as Bus Collides with Mini-truck in Seoni

Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
The bus was going to Mandla from the state capital Bhopal when it collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite side, Lakhnadon police station's assistant sub-inspector NP Choudhary said

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 15:20 IST

Seoni, India

The accident took place near a temple on the Lakhnadon-Ghansore road. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Three persons were killed when a private bus collided with a mini-truck carrying passengers in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near a temple on the Lakhnadon-Ghansore road at around 4.30 a.m., a police official said.

The bus was going to Mandla from the state capital Bhopal when it collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite side, Lakhnadon police station’s assistant sub-inspector NP Choudhary said.

    • Three persons travelling in the mini-truck died on the spot, he said, adding the bus passengers were safe.

    The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 30, 2023, 15:20 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 15:20 IST
