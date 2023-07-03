Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » MP: 8 Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in Morena

MP: 8 Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in Morena

A Special Armed Force guard posted at the juvenile home informed the Kotwali police station at around 8 pm, following which the police started a search for the inmates

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 18:47 IST

Morena, India

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home. (Representational Image/IANS)
The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home. (Representational Image/IANS)

Eight inmates, accused of various crimes including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home located on Nainagarh Road, an official said.

Eight out of 12 juvenile undertrials, including those facing serious charges of rape and murder, escaped after breaking the wall of a bathroom at around 7 pm on Sunday, City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said.

A Special Armed Force guard posted at the juvenile home informed the Kotwali police station at around 8 pm, following which the police started a search for the inmates, he said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Efforts were on to trace them.

    The juveniles who escaped are residents of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 18:47 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 18:47 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App