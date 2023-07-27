MP: After Gold Coins, Silver ‘Theft’ by Cops Comes to Light in Alirajpur District

Even as a special investigation team (SIT) probes the alleged theft of British-era gold coins by four cops in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, a complaint accusing the police of stealing silver has emerged, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainants have alleged that the cops at Nanpur police station in the tribal-dominated district have not only handed them over less quantity of silver than that was stolen but also of inferior quality.

The complaint comes amid an SIT probe against four cops from Sondwa police station for allegedly stealing 240 British-era gold coins from a tribal family that had stumbled upon the antique items while digging at a site in Gujarat and hidden them at their home in the Alirajpur district.

Advertisement

In the latest incident, Tainsingh and Kailas Tomar approached the Nanpur police on January 21 last year complaining about the theft of silver from their homes. The police recovered the white metal on April 24, 2022, after arresting a gang of four, a police source said.

The complainants then approached the police station through their lawyer and later submitted a court order for getting their valuables back, the source said.

Nanpur police on July 18 this year handed over 2 kg of silver to Tainsingh and 1.5 kg to Tomar, but the two were not happy.

“We got suspicious after seeing the silver as it looked new and did not resemble the one that was stolen. We took the silver to a jeweller to check its authenticity and were shocked to know that it was impure," the complainant told reporters.

The two approached the office of the superintendent of police (SP) and demanded that they be given their original silver.