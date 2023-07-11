MP Assembly Adjourned For The Day After Discussion Over Sidhi Urination Incident, Atrocities On Tribals

Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after noisy scenes in the House following Opposition Congress’s demand for a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking a national outrage.

As the monsoon session of the Assembly began on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh demanded the Chair allow a discussion on these issues.

When Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath started speaking on the issues, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra objected to it on the ground that no decision was taken on a notice (over these issues) in the Business Advisory Committee.