Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » MP Assembly Adjourned For The Day After Discussion Over Sidhi Urination Incident, Atrocities On Tribals

MP Assembly Adjourned For The Day After Discussion Over Sidhi Urination Incident, Atrocities On Tribals

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma objected to Mishra’s statement, after which Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:26 IST

Bhopal, India

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after noisy scenes in the House following Opposition Congress’s demand for a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking a national outrage.

As the monsoon session of the Assembly began on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh demanded the Chair allow a discussion on these issues.

When Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath started speaking on the issues, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra objected to it on the ground that no decision was taken on a notice (over these issues) in the Business Advisory Committee.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma objected to Mishra’s statement. Later, Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans following which Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House for five minutes.

    When the House reassembled, Congress members continued with their protest following which the Speaker transacted the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 11, 2023, 15:26 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 15:26 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App