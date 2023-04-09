Home » India » MP: Bride and Groom Protest at Police Station in Ratlam After Cops Stop DJ from Playing Music at Wedding

MP: Bride and Groom Protest at Police Station in Ratlam After Cops Stop DJ from Playing Music at Wedding

A video of the bride and groom sitting in protest at the police station on Thursday night surfaced on social media

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 00:06 IST

Ratlam, India

The couple had initially refused to solemnise the marriage till action was taken against the policemen. (Image: Canva)
The couple had initially refused to solemnise the marriage till action was taken against the policemen. (Image: Canva)

A couple staged a sit-in protest at a police station after some policemen allegedly stopped the DJ from playing music at their wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the bride and groom sitting in protest at the police station on Thursday night surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred took place around midnight on Thursday when two policemen reached the wedding venue under Audyogik police station limits and asked the DJ to stop playing music, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple accused the policemen of misbehaving with women at the venue and reached the police station with their family members and sat in protest for about three hours.

Talking to reporters, the groom Ajay Solanki alleged that the policemen had misbehaved with women of his family, and accused them of ruining his wedding.

The couple had initially refused to solemnise the marriage till action was taken against the policemen.

Audyogik police station in-charge Rajendra Verma said that after being assured that action will be taken against the policemen, the bride and groom returned to the wedding venue.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

