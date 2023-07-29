MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Sops for Cops, Raises Allowances

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a hike in many allowances for policemen in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due by the year-end.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcements while addressing a gathering of policemen and their families at his residence here on Friday evening.

He said the policemen will now receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, up from Rs 650, for nutritious meals.

MP has about 97,000 policemen in constabulary ranks.

The CM said that inspectors and sub-inspectors, posted in police stations and not having a government vehicle, will be paid for 15 litres of petrol a month.