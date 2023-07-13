Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » MP: Couple Gets Into Huge Fight After Husband Uses 2 Extra Tomatoes in Meal, Wife Leaves Home

MP: Couple Gets Into Huge Fight After Husband Uses 2 Extra Tomatoes in Meal, Wife Leaves Home

A couple got into a huge fight after the husband, who owns a tiffin service, used two extra tomatoes while cooking a meal, without consulting his wife. Following the argument, the furious wife left the house with their daughter

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 16:08 IST

Shahdol, India

The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon. (Representational Image-Shutterstock)
The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon. (Representational Image-Shutterstock)

In a bizarre incident, the sky-high prices of tomatoes became the reason for a fight between a couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. An argument ensued between the couple after the husband used two extra tomatoes while cooking a meal for his tiffin service, without consulting his wife.

According to an India Today report, Saneev Burman, who runs a tiffin service, said his wife got upset because he didn’t ask her before using two extra tomatoes while cooking and left the house with their daughter.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • Upon failing to locate his wife and daughter, Sanjeev sought the local police station’s help and filed a complaint, a senior police officer said.

    Sanjeev said he had not spoken to his wife in three days and had no knowledge of her whereabouts whatsoever. The police officials assured Sanjeev that they will find his wife and daughter soon.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 13, 2023, 16:08 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 16:08 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App