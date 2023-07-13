MP: Couple Gets Into Huge Fight After Husband Uses 2 Extra Tomatoes in Meal, Wife Leaves Home

In a bizarre incident, the sky-high prices of tomatoes became the reason for a fight between a couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district. An argument ensued between the couple after the husband used two extra tomatoes while cooking a meal for his tiffin service, without consulting his wife.

According to an India Today report, Saneev Burman, who runs a tiffin service, said his wife got upset because he didn’t ask her before using two extra tomatoes while cooking and left the house with their daughter.