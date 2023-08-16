Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » MP: Dalit Sarpanch Says Was Not Invited to Hoist Flag at School, Accuses Principal of Making Casteist Jibes; Probe on

MP: Dalit Sarpanch Says Was Not Invited to Hoist Flag at School, Accuses Principal of Making Casteist Jibes; Probe on

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary, however, said that Ahirwar hoisted the flag at the village panchayat office but the sarpanch is not authorised to do so at the school

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 23:46 IST

Shimla, India

The PM honoured the martyrs on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. (Image: News18)
The PM honoured the martyrs on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. (Image: News18)

A Dalit sarpanch has alleged that he was not invited to hoist the Tricolour in their village school on Independence Day and accused the principal of making casteist remarks against him in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, an official said.

The official said a probe has been ordered to look into sarpanch Barelal Ahirwar’s allegations of casteist comments.

Ahirwar, sarpanch of Bhagwantpur village, said that he was not invited by the principal of the local school to hoist the flag on I-Day. She also made casteist remarks against him, said Ahirwar.

He claimed that according to the Panchayati Raj Act, the sarpanch is authorised to hoist the flag in the school.

Advertisement

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary, however, said that Ahirwar hoisted the flag at the village panchayat office but the sarpanch is not authorised to do so at the school.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • On the allegations of casteist remarks, Choudhary said a “Janpad Panchayat" official will probe into it and take action as per the law.

    Meanwhile, former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav has sought a reply from the chief minister over Ahirwar’s allegations

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 16, 2023, 23:46 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 23:46 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App