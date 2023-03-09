MP: Digvijaya Singh’s Car Collides With Two-wheeler, Congress Leader Takes Injured Biker to Hospital

The car of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday hit a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. The driver of the former chief minister’s car applied the brake as soon as he rammed into the bike. As per the video doing rounds on social media, the accident took place in the Zirapur area when the biker took a sudden U-turn on a narrow road and came in front of Singh’s vehicle.

The bike-borne man has been identified as Bablu and sustained head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital by Singh for treatment and later to a Bhopal-based hospital. The condition of the victim, who is a labourer, is said to be stable.

CCTV footage of the accident shows that the victim was flung in the air due to a strong collision and hit a pole nearby. Passersby also gathered to help him. Singh also got out of his car and rushed to the spot.

India Today quoted Singh as saying to reporters, “I am overlooking all arrangements and have taken him to the hospital."

Zirapur police have seized the vehicle, registered a case and arrested Singh’s driver Akhtar Khan, a resident of Guna.

