MP: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Being 'Mocked' As Hindi Medium; Probe Begins

A first-year engineering student of a government college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore died by suicide on Thursday after allegedly being mocked for being a Hindi medium student, police said.

According to an Indian Express report, police recovered a suicide note in which the student stated that she was “mocked at college" for being a Hindi medium student. Police also said that the girl, a student of SGSITS college, Indore, took the step after failing five subjects in her first semester.

“The female student left a note which said that she failed five papers of the first semester as she couldn’t understand English and was mocked for being a Hindi medium student," Indian Express quoted Kamlesh Sharma, town inspector, Tukoganj police station as saying.

Police further said the girl did not go to attend classes, saying she does not feel well. Later in the day, her roommates found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room.

“They informed the incident to the college administration, and the police were called," Sharma said.

Police stated that the family members of the girl have been informed and her body has been sent for the postmortem. A detailed investigation into the death of the student is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata) This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

