MP: Ex-warden of Govt-run Girls Hostel Booked After Video of Inmates Bathing Surfaces on Social Media

The former warden has been suspended, while services of the cook were terminated, she said, adding that the current warden has also been suspended for irregularities

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 23:38 IST

Damoh, India

The collector also ordered an inspection and investigation of all the hostels in the district. (Representational: Reuters)
The collector also ordered an inspection and investigation of all the hostels in the district. (Representational: Reuters)

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district have registered a case against the former warden of a government hostel for girls after a video of inmates bathing surfaced on social media, an official said on Monday.

Following a probe, an offence has been registered against the former warden and cook of the government-run hostel in Patharia town for their alleged involvement in shooting the video and sharing it on social media, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhavya Tripathi said.

The former warden has been suspended, while services of the cook were terminated, she said, adding that the current warden has also been suspended for irregularities.

Tripathi, who probed the incident, said the action was taken after a probe committee recorded statements of the girls living in the hostel.

District collector Mayank Agrawal had constituted a probe committee following the complaint by parents of the students living in the hostel.

Meanwhile, Patharia’s BSP MLA Rambai Parihar on Monday inspected the hostel and demanded a probe into the irregularities, following which the collector constituted a three-member committee.

    • The collector also ordered an inspection and investigation of all the hostels in the district.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 23:38 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 23:38 IST
