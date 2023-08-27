MP: Ganja Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized from a Truck in Jabalpur, Two Held

Police seized ganja worth around Rs 3 crore and weighing more than 19 quintals that was found hidden in a truck under logs of wood in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The police arrested two persons, identified as Mahesh Nishad (25) and Mohammad Shakeel (27), following the recovery, Superintendent of Police (SP) T K Vidyarthi said.

“The two accused were found transporting over 19 quintals of ganja from Odisha to Haryana in a truck. The banned drug, worth around Rs 3 crore, was found hidden under logs of wood inside the vehicle," he said.

The truck entered Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh, he said.

“The operation was conducted following a tip-off. After getting the information, a team of Tilwara police station was instructed to check vehicles crossing Jabalpur and the truck was caught during the operation," Vidyarthi said.