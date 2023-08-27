Trends :Imran KhanArticle 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadG20 Summit
Home » India » MP: Ganja Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized from a Truck in Jabalpur, Two Held

MP: Ganja Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized from a Truck in Jabalpur, Two Held

"The two accused were found transporting over 19 quintals of ganja from Odisha to Haryana in a truck. The banned drug, worth around Rs 3 crore, was found hidden under logs of wood inside the vehicle," he said.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 23:26 IST

Jabalpur, India

The truck entered Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh, he said. (Representational: PTI)
The truck entered Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh, he said. (Representational: PTI)

Police seized ganja worth around Rs 3 crore and weighing more than 19 quintals that was found hidden in a truck under logs of wood in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The police arrested two persons, identified as Mahesh Nishad (25) and Mohammad Shakeel (27), following the recovery, Superintendent of Police (SP) T K Vidyarthi said.

“The two accused were found transporting over 19 quintals of ganja from Odisha to Haryana in a truck. The banned drug, worth around Rs 3 crore, was found hidden under logs of wood inside the vehicle," he said.

The truck entered Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh, he said.

Advertisement

“The operation was conducted following a tip-off. After getting the information, a team of Tilwara police station was instructed to check vehicles crossing Jabalpur and the truck was caught during the operation," Vidyarthi said.

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • The accused are residents of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that they are being interrogated to find out who else is involved.

    Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Jabalpur Zone) Umesh Joga announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for the team of Tilwara police station for the ganja seizure.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 27, 2023, 23:26 IST
    last updated: August 27, 2023, 23:26 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App