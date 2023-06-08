Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
MP: Girl Rescued From Borewell After 50-Hour Operation Dies; FIR Lodged Against Land Owner

On Tuesday, at around 1 AM, the girl fell into the 300-foot borewell and slipped to a depth of 100 feet from the initial 40 feet

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 21:26 IST

New Delhi, India

A team of personnel taking the girl's body to an ambulance. (ANI)
A two-and-half-year-old girl died on Thursday hours after being rescued from a borewell – in a depth of 100 feet – in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore. She was stuck in the borewell for 50 hours.

According to officials, the rescue operation lasted for over fifty hours and included a robotic team and Indian Army, NDRF, SDERF personnel, news agency PTI said.

On Tuesday, at around 1 AM, the girl fell into  the 300-foot borewell and slipped to a depth of 100 feet from the initial 40 feet.

She went further down to due vibrations caused by machines engaged in the rescue operation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

“Despite all our attempts, we could not save the girl. Postmortem by a team of two doctors reveals that the body is in a decomposed state, further details awaited," Collector Sehore said.

The cause of death is due to suffocation, a doctor said, news agency ANI reported.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the farmland and the person who was responsible for the borewell, Mayak Awasthi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sehore.

She was taken out and rescued at around 5:30 PM on Thursday.

During the operation, a robot was lowered into the borewell to collect information about the child’s condition and the data was being used to contemplate the next course of action in the rescue operation.

Oxygen was also being supplied to the girl through a pipe and rain and winds were causing problems for the operation.

    • The rescue operation comprised personnel from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) along with equipment including 12 earth-movers, officials at the site said.

    A further investigation into the matter is underway.

    first published: June 08, 2023, 19:12 IST
