MP Girl Swallows Phone After Fight With Brother; Here's What Happened Next

Dr Kushwaha, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, said he has not seen such an incident before in his career

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:10 IST

Bhopal, India

After nearly two hours of surgery, doctors safely removed safely phone from the girl's stomach. (Image: Canva)
An 18-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind swallowed a phone after a fight with her brother.

After the shocking incident, the girl started experiencing severe abdominal pain and persistent vomiting and was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Gwalior, Times of India reported.

Upon her arrival, the doctors examined her and determined that the phone could only be removed through surgical intervention.

After nearly two hours of surgery, doctors safely removed phone from the girl’s stomach.

“The dispute between siblings led to a turn of events. As tempers flared during their argument, she took an impulsive step by swallowing the cell phone, causing immediate concern among her family," said the doctor who performed the surgery.

Doctors were shocked at the case. Dr Kushwaha, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, said he has not seen such an incident before in his career.

The girl received ten stitches and was in stable condition. She is expected to be discharged soon.

first published: April 06, 2023, 16:04 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 16:10 IST
