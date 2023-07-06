MP Govt Condemns Thrashing of 2 Dalit Youths, Directs Authorities to Invoke NSA Against Accused

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday termed the thrashing of two Dalit youths in Shivpuri district as a “shame on humanity" and said he has directed the administration to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused persons.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Mishra said he has also directed authorities to demolish any (property) encroachments made by the accused.

The minister also slammed the Congress for being silent on the issue and claimed leaders of the opposition party called up officials to “hush up" the matter.

Notably, an incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district has recently caused a huge outrage.

On June 30, two Dalit youths were allegedly thrashed by members of a minority community on suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including two women, and arrested six of them in connection with the incident.

“A group of members from a minority community bashed the two men, blackened their faces, garlanded them with shoes and paraded them in Varkhadi village on Friday," Magroni police post-in-charge Deepak Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said the allegations of molestation against the two men proved wrong during the investigation. The duo had spoken only over the phone with some girls in the village and not even met them, Sharma claimed.

State Home Minister Mishra said, “It is a shame on humanity and a Talibani act. It is a gruesome act, and Congressmen called officials over the phone to hush up the matter." “Dalit and Scheduled Caste persons were treated in an inhuman manner, they were garlanded with shoes, faeces were stuffed in their mouths and later inhuman acts were committed against them. Such acts will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh," said the minister, who is also the state government’s spokesperson.

The accused persons have been arrested, he said.

Mishra also said he has “directed the administration to invoke NSA provisions against the accused, and if they have made any encroachment, then to take bulldozer action against them," Mishra said.