MP Govt to Withdraw Cases Against People for Violating COVID-19 Norms

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced to take back cases registered against persons under “normal sections" for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown, state home minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra said.

During the lockdown, cases were registered against citizens for activities like not wearing a mask or gathering in public on the grounds that it could potentially spread the viral infection.

“On the directives of the chief minister, the government has decided to take back cases registered against persons under normal sections (applicable for non-serious offences) for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period," Mishra told reporters.

The exact number of cases registered for the violation of COVID-19 norms is not clear at present, an official said.