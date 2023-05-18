MP: Groom Dies, Bride Serious After Consuming Poison During Their Wedding Ceremony

A 21-year-old groom died while the bride is critical after both of them allegedly consumed poison following an altercation between them during their wedding ceremony in the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The groom was declared dead at a hospital, while the bride is battling for life, the official said.

Talking to reporters, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramzan Khan said the groom consumed poison and informed his 20-year-old bride about it during their marriage ceremony at an Arya Samaj temple in the Kanadia area because of an altercation.

“As soon as the bride came to know that the groom had consumed poison, she also drank it. The doctors declared the man dead, while the condition of the woman, who is kept on a life support system, remains very serious," he said.

According to him, the groom’s family members said that the woman had been pressuring him for marriage for the last several days and when he sought a two-year deadline for their marriage on the grounds of his career, the woman complained to the police against him.

Investigation into the incident is on, he said.