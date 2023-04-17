MP: Hindu Spiritual Leader Who Donated Rs 1 Crore for Ayodhya Temple Construction Killed in Road Accident

A Hindu spiritual leader and his disciple were killed on Monday and two persons were injured after their sports utility vehicle hit a divider and overturned in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj (85), who had shot to fame after donating Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, died along with his follower Vimal Babu Verma in the mishap that took place in Sangri village, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Suatala police station in-charge Jyoti Dixit told PTI.

“Disciple Deen Bandhu Das (60) and the vehicle’s driver Rooplal Raghuvanshi (35) sustained critical injuries and have been rushed to Jabalpur for treatment. All of them were returning to Chhindwara from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh," Dixit said.

