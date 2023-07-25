MP: Registration Under Ladli Behna Yojana Begins Today | All About BJP Govt's Scheme For Married Women

There is good news for married young women in Madhya Pradesh. The registration of married women between the age of 21 and 23 years, under the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government’s Ladli Behna scheme is set to start on Wednesday, July 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh will set up camps in all municipal corporation zones, all city council zones, and gram panchayats, where officials of the women and child welfare department would assist the eligible beneficiaries with completing their registration.

Documents Required For Registration Under Ladli Behna Yojana

ID issued by Samagra Portal

Aadhar Card

Passport Size Photograph

Ration Card

Residence Proof of Madhya Pradesh

Mobile Number

Income Certificate

Bank Account Details

How to Apply For Ladli Behna Yojana 2023

Eligible women beneficiaries can apply for the offline application form of the Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme.

The application for Ladli Behna Yojana 2023 will be available at Gram Panchayat Office or Ward Office or at camps.

The application is free of cost.

Applicants must fill out the form properly by attaching the required documents.

The form needs to be submitted to the Gram Panchayat Office or Ward Office.

The authorities will then verify the documents.

Financial assistance will be transferred to the bank account of the women beneficiary on the 10th of every month.

Eligibility Criteria For Ladli Behna Yojana 2023