MP: Man Bludgeons Father to Death After Being Denied Pocket Money in Indore

A 25-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death after the latter refused to give him Rs 2,000 as pocket money in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said on Monday. Babu Choudhary (50), a farmer, was found dead on a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal said.

Based on a probe and evidence collected from the scene of crime, the police have arrested the victim’s son Sohan, she said. The accused is addicted to drugs and used to help his father in their farm, the official said.

Sohan had asked his father for Rs 2,000 as pocket money on the night of June 15, but the latter categorically refused. Angered by this, Sohan picked up a stone from the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head," Vasal said. A detailed investigation is being conducted in the case, she said.