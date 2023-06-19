Trends :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » MP: Man Bludgeons Father to Death After Being Denied Pocket Money in Indore

MP: Man Bludgeons Father to Death After Being Denied Pocket Money in Indore

Babu Choudhary (50), a farmer, was found dead on a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal said

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 18:32 IST

Indore, India

Sohan picked up a stone from the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head. (Representative Image)
Sohan picked up a stone from the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head. (Representative Image)

A 25-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death after the latter refused to give him Rs 2,000 as pocket money in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said on Monday. Babu Choudhary (50), a farmer, was found dead on a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal said.

top videos
  • International Yoga Day 2023: This Is How Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa, More Stay Fit & Fab
  • Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Ravana As His Dream Role, Learning The Hard Way & More | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt Embraces Barbiecore Era For 'Heart Of Stone' Promotion | All About The Viral Pink Trend
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Cezanne Khan On Domestic Violence Allegations | Salman Khan, Aamir, Dharmendra Together | News Wrap

    • Based on a probe and evidence collected from the scene of crime, the police have arrested the victim’s son Sohan, she said. The accused is addicted to drugs and used to help his father in their farm, the official said.

    Sohan had asked his father for Rs 2,000 as pocket money on the night of June 15, but the latter categorically refused. Angered by this, Sohan picked up a stone from the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head," Vasal said. A detailed investigation is being conducted in the case, she said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 19, 2023, 18:32 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 18:32 IST
    Read More