MP: Man Booked for Unnatural Sex with Cow in Bhopal

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, an official said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place in the Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday and a video of the heinous act went viral on social media, prompting some Hindutva activists to approach the police with a complaint, Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said.

A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe, he said.