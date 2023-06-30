MP: Man Booked for Unnatural Sex with Cow in Bhopal

Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 15:44 IST

Bhopal, India

The alleged incident took place in the Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday. (File Image/Twitter)
The alleged incident took place in the Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday. (File Image/Twitter)

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, an official said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place in the Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday and a video of the heinous act went viral on social media, prompting some Hindutva activists to approach the police with a complaint, Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said.

A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe, he said.

    • Terming the incident as highly condemnable and unfortunate, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said “Like we treat the earth as our mother, we consider cows also as our mother. It is an evil thing."

    A case has been registered and the accused, though not yet identified, will be nabbed within 24 hours and stern action will be taken against him to set an example for others, Mishra told reporters.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 30, 2023, 15:44 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 15:44 IST
