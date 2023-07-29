Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » MP Man Gets 40,000-page Reply to RTI Query Free of Cost, Brings Home Documents Stuffed in SUV

Shukla also didn't have to pay Rs 2 per page, since his RTI plea was not answered within a month; the state of exchequer lost Rs 80,000 due to this

Shuka had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore. (File/News18)
A man received a 40,000 page reply to his Right to Information Act (RTI) plea connected to the Covid-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, filling his entire vehicle with documents.

“I took my SUV to bring back the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver’s seat remained free," Dharmendra Shukla said.

Shuka had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore as he wanted to seek details of enders and bill payments connected to procurement of medicines and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

After he did not receive information in one month, Shukla pproached the first appellate officer Dr Sharad Gupta, who accepted the plea and allowed him to get it without any cost.

Dr Gupta was contacted by news agency PTI, and he confirmed that he had ordered the information to be given free of cost.

He has also ordered appropriate action against the personnel who did not give the information on time, and hence the state exchequer lost Rs 80,000.

    • With agency inputs

