MP: Man Killed, His Body Cut into Pieces; One Accused Held, Another Dies by Suicide

A man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a person recently for not repaying a loan and dismembering his body using a wood cutter, while another accused in the case had committed suicide last month, a police official said.

The body of Anupam Sharma (45), who was missing since February 16, was found in three plastic bags in a drain in Sanjeevani Nagar on Sunday after one of the two persons last seen with him in CCTV footage was questioned, a police official said.

Ramprakash Puniya was placed under arrest on Monday for murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy, while his associate Vinod Verma alias Tony had committed suicide on March 1 after leaving a note which stated he had committed a “big mistake", Superintendent of Police TK Vidyarthi said.

“Sharma was missing since February 16 and a missing person complaint was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on February 30. Puniya and Verma had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharma for not returning money he had borrowed from them," the SP said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

