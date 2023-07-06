Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » 'I Was Pained': MP CM Chouhan Washes Sidhi Pee Case Victim's Feet, Has Lunch With Him | Watch

'I Was Pained': MP CM Chouhan Washes Sidhi Pee Case Victim's Feet, Has Lunch With Him | Watch

Upon arrival of the officials at the accused's residence with a bulldozer, his family claimed the video, for which Shukla was arrested, was an old recording, which resurfaced conveniently close to the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 21:31 IST

Bhopal, India

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan met Sidhi urination case victim Dashrath Rawat and washed his feet on Thursday. (ANI photo)
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan met Sidhi urination case victim Dashrath Rawat and washed his feet on Thursday. (ANI photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Dashrath Rawat and washed his feet at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal.

Chouhan also had lunch with Rawat after this.

This comes a day after the accused from Sidhi, Pravesh Shukla’s house was razed by authorities on Chouhan’s orders.

Shukla, a Sidhi resident, was apprehended after his video, where he urinated on a tribal, went viral on social media. However, upon the arrival of the officials at the accused’s residence with a bulldozer, his family members claimed the video was an old recording, which resurfaced conveniently close to the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

“It’s an old video being circulated for political and electoral reasons," the accused’s sister told ANI.

Shukla was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Rewa Central Jail.

While talking to news agency ANI, Shukla’s father had said: “There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video."

In response to the video that gained widespread attention on Tuesday, the state’s Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, expressed strong condemnation of the incident. He revealed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had swiftly directed authorities to take immediate action against the accused.

Advertisement

“Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said on Tuesday.

Following the widespread online circulation of a video depicting a disturbing act, Chief Minister Chouhan took decisive action by ordering a case to be registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act.

Advertisement

What is The Case

The incident occurred in Kubri village, located in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The viral video portrayed the accused engaging in a lewd act, allegedly urinating on the face of an individual while under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla and a resident of Kubri village, swiftly gained attention as the video gained traction on social media. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Chouhan took immediate notice of the situation and directed strict measures to be taken against the accused, including booking him under the NSA.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA," CM Chouhan tweeted on his official handle.

    A case was registered against the accused, following the CM’s instruction, at Bahari police station under IPC Sections 294, 504, sections 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and the NSA.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 06, 2023, 09:53 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 21:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App