MP: Newlywed Couple Among 4 Killed as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Tree

A recently married couple were among four members of a family burnt alive as their car hit a tree after a tyre burst and then caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district on Wednesday, according to reports.

The incident took place near Nausar village at approximately 7 am when the group were making their way back to their hometown of Varkala from Deepgaon after attending a wedding function, Timarni police station in-charge Sushil Patel said.

During the journey, a tire of their car suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to collide with a tree and burst into flames. Unfortunately, the flames rapidly consumed the car, leaving the occupants trapped inside, leading to their untimely demise, Patel explained.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police promptly rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the victims.

The deceased were identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Raksh Kushwaha, Shivani Kushwaha and Adarsh Choudhary, but their exact age was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

A couple killed in the tragedy had been married six months ago, according to a NDTV report.

Authorities have stated that further investigation is currently underway.

Earlier this month, 22 people were killed and more than 20 others injured after a private bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

