MP: Rs 7 Crore Assets Unearthed at Three Properties Linked to Contractual Engineer with Rs 30,000 Salary

A contractual engineer at a government body in Madhya Pradesh was found to have unaccounted assets worth close to Rs 7 crore, on a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. The Lokayukta police raided three properties linked to the 34-year-old assistant engineer.

According to officials, they recovered assets including a television set worth close to Rs 30 lakh, 65 canines of which 30 are country dogs, 30 cattle with some of them being from the prized Gir breed, seven to eight luxury cars among other possessions. Assistant engineer Hema Meena with the MP Police Housing Corporation was sacked after Lokayukta raids at her farmhouse in Bilkhiriya area of Bhopal and two other properties.

Officials said Meena drew a monthly pay of Rs 30,000. “We carried out raids at three locations linked to Hema Meena, including her farmhouse at Bilkhiriya area in Bhopal around 1 am on Friday," Bhopal Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas told PTI over the phone.

Vyas said assets were disproportionate to her known sources of income and the raids were conducted on complaints that she had amassed a massive amount of wealth through unfair means.

“We found 65 canines, including more than 30 country dogs, at her farmhouse spread over an area of 20,000 square feet with a built-up area of 10,000 square feet. Besides, we found around 30 cattle there. Some of them are Gir cows," the official said.

The Lokayukta SP said seven to eight vehicles, including high-end sports utility vehicles (SUV), were also found parked at the farmhouse. Gold worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 77,000 cash apart from documents showing ownership of land in Bhopal, Raisen and Vidisha districts were also seized during the raids.

“We have registered a case against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act. We have served her a show-cause notice. If she does not come up with a satisfactory reply, we are going to produce Hema in a local court and seek her remand," Vyas said.