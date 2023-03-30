Home » India » Indore: Several Trapped as Portion of Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations; Rescue Op On

Indore: Several Trapped as Portion of Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations; Rescue Op On

Visuals from the spot showed locals, rescue teams and police personnel carrying a rescue operation to pull out those trapped.

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:33 IST

Indore, India

The incident took place at a temple in Patel Nagar area of MP's Indore. (Photo: Screen grab from video on Twitter)
The incident took place at a temple in Patel Nagar area of MP's Indore. (Photo: Screen grab from video on Twitter)

Ten people have been rescued while nine are said to be trapped after a portion of a temple caved in in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday, prompting rescue operations.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued.

According to reports, a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi (a large well) at the temple and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load. The incident took place when Ram Navami celebrations were underway.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Visuals from the spot showed chaos and rescue teams, police personnel along with locals carrying an operation to pull out those trapped.

PM Modi tweeted over the incident and said the state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace.

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, in another incident during Ram Navami a massive fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. No casualties reported have been reported yet.

Advertisement

The Indore incident comes a day after a fire broke out at a six-storey hotel, trapping 42 people who were later rescued. Of them, 10 were admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in Papaya Tree Hotel located in Rajendra Nagar area, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

first published: March 30, 2023, 13:20 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 14:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Elegance In Graceful Ethnic Wear Outfits Ahead Of Shaakuntalam Release, See Her Stunning Pics

+18PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Among Celebrities Seen In And Around Mumbai