Indore: Several Trapped as Portion of Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations; Rescue Op On

Ten people have been rescued while nine are said to be trapped after a portion of a temple caved in in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday, prompting rescue operations.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued.

According to reports, a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi (a large well) at the temple and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load. The incident took place when Ram Navami celebrations were underway.

Visuals from the spot showed chaos and rescue teams, police personnel along with locals carrying an operation to pull out those trapped.

PM Modi tweeted over the incident and said the state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace.

“Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, in another incident during Ram Navami a massive fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. No casualties reported have been reported yet.

The Indore incident comes a day after a fire broke out at a six-storey hotel, trapping 42 people who were later rescued. Of them, 10 were admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in Papaya Tree Hotel located in Rajendra Nagar area, he said.

