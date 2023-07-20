MP 'Spitting' Water Incident: Illegal Portions of Properties of Three Accused Razed

Illegal portions of properties of three persons nabbed by the police for allegedly ’spitting’ water on a religious procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain were demolished on Wednesday by civic officials, police said.

Local authorities demolished the illegal parts of the properties of three accused located at Daba Road, Tanki Chowk and near Gold Bakery, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria. He said the list of the accused was given to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation after a case was registered against them by the police.

"The corporation found illegal constructions in their houses, which were removed after making announcements to allow the residents to remove their goods," Bhuria said. Police had registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disturbing communal harmony against the trio in connection with the ’spitting’ water incident that occurred on Monday.