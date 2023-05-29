MP: Three Drown While Bathing in Narmada River in Sehore

Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Two 19-year-olds and a 26-year-old man ventured into the river for a bath and drowned, Budhni's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:19 IST

Sehore, India

The incident occurred around 10 am at Jahajpura village in Budhni Assembly segment (PTI File Photo)
Three men drowned while bathing in Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am at Jahajpura village in Budhni Assembly segment, an official said.

Two 19-year-olds and a 26-year-old man ventured into the river for a bath and drowned, Budhni’s sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said.

A police team reached the spot and the bodies were fished out, he said. PTI COR

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 29, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated: May 29, 2023, 14:19 IST
