MP: Three Drown While Bathing in Narmada River in Sehore

Three men drowned while bathing in Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am at Jahajpura village in Budhni Assembly segment, an official said.

Two 19-year-olds and a 26-year-old man ventured into the river for a bath and drowned, Budhni’s sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said.

A police team reached the spot and the bodies were fished out, he said. PTI COR