Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » MP: Three Killed, Two Injured as SUV Rams into Stationary Truck

MP: Three Killed, Two Injured as SUV Rams into Stationary Truck

The accident took place around 5 am near Bilapura village under Pachor police station limits on National Highway (NH)-52)

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 13:54 IST

Rajgarh, India

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Pachor (Representational Image/ANI)
The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Pachor (Representational Image/ANI)

Three persons were killed and two others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Bilapura village under Pachor police station limits on National Highway (NH)-52, an official said.

“A speeding SUV rammed into a standing truck from behind, in which three men, aged between 25 and 33 years, were killed and two others seriously injured," Pachor police station in-charge D P Lohia said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Pachor, he said.

Advertisement

The bodies of the victims were sent for a post-mortem, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 22, 2023, 13:54 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 13:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Beautiful Anarkali Suit, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Moments

+8PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur Among Celebrities At Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet