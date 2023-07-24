MP: Three Medical Students Booked for Beating Up Sanitation Workers Who Stopped Them from Littering in Indore

Three medical students allegedly beat up sanitation workers who stopped them from littering in a public place during a birth celebration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, police said on Monday.

The police registered an FIR after a purported video of the incident, which took place on Sunday, went viral on social media.

Based on a complaint filed by sanitation workers, a case has been registered against three students of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Agrawal said.