MP: Three Women Among Six Family Members Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Morena | Video

Six members of a family, including three women, were killed by gunfire on Friday in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, while three others sustained injuries, police said. The incident is believed to have resulted from prior animosity over a land dispute.

The incident occurred at around 10 am in Lepa village, located 50 to 60 km away from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area.

Three of the victims were killed instantly, while three others passed away due to their gunshot injuries while being rushed to the district hospital, according to Inspector General of Police (Chambal Zone) S Saxena. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

ASP Raisingh Narwariya from Morena district said that the incident involved a dispute between the families of Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh, resulting in the deaths of Gajendra Singh and his two children. Four individuals were also injured, but their injuries are minor, and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have already departed for the site, he told ANI.

According to an NDTV report, the incident was believed to be a result of a longstanding feud between the families of Dheer Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Tomar. In 2013, the two families clashed over the disposal of waste, which led to the death of two members of Dheer Singh Tomar’s family. As a result, Gajendra Singh Tomar’s family fled the village.

However, the two families reconciled outside of court and Gajendra Singh Tomar’s family returned to the village on Friday. It is alleged that Dheer Singh Tomar’s family had pre-planned the attack using sticks and firearms.

The police have identified eight individuals who were purportedly involved in the murders, and a case is being registered against them.

The official stated that the motive behind the killings was an old enmity between the deceased and the accused. “The victims’ relatives have been accused of murdering the family members of today’s alleged killers," the official explained.

(With inputs from PTI)

