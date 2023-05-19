MP: Tiger Cub Found Dead with Injuries in Bandhavgarh Reserve

Trends :Karnataka GovtPM ModiWrestler ProtestCannes 2023Heart Attack
The body parts of the cub have been sent for forensic examination, the official said, adding that a metal detector, sniffer dogs and ground duty forest staffers scanned the scene

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST

Umaria, India

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling (Representative Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden)
A tiger cub was found dead with injuries in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

A tiger was spotted at the scene where the carcass of a female cub, aged around eight to 10 months, was recovered on Thursday, said the reserve’s veterinarian Dr Nitin Gupta who performed the autopsy.

The cub had injuries on the neck and back, which were caused by mauling, he told PTI.

The presence of the tiger at the scene suggests that it had killed the cub, he said.

The body parts of the cub have been sent for forensic examination, the official said, adding that a metal detector, sniffer dogs and ground duty forest staffers scanned the scene.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated: May 19, 2023, 15:09 IST
