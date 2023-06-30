Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » MP: Trio Returning Home from Religious Place Killed in Road Accident

MP: Trio Returning Home from Religious Place Killed in Road Accident

The victims were residents of Sutreti village and returning home after visiting a religious place in Samoi village when they met with the accident, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 14:32 IST

Jhabua, India

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, an official said.(Representational Image/PTI)
The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, an official said.(Representational Image/PTI)

Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Talavali village on Thursday night, the official said.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The victims were residents of Sutreti village and returning home after visiting a religious place in Samoi village when they met with the accident, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravindra Rathi said.

    The trio has been identified as Diwan Bhuria (18), Surya Bhuria (16) and Jonu Damor (30), the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 30, 2023, 14:32 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 14:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App