MP: Two Dalit Youths Thrashed in Shivpuri District on Suspicion of Molesting Girls; Six Held

Two Dalit youths were allegedly thrashed by members of a minority community on suspicion that they had molested and filmed some girls in Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Police have registered a case against seven persons, including two women, and arrested six of them in connection with the incident which occurred on June 30.

Notably, an incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP has recently caused a huge outrage. "A group of members from a minority community bashed two men, blackened their faces, garlanded them with shoes and paraded them in Varkhadi village on Friday," said Magroni police post in-charge Deepak Sharma.

He said the allegations of molestation against the two men proved wrong during the investigation. The duo had spoken only over the phone with some girls in the village and not even met them, Sharma claimed. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The arrested persons are identified as Ajmat Khan, Arif Khan, Shahid Khan, Islam Khan, Raeesa Bani and Saina Bano. The search to nab one more person is on, Sharma added. "The accused claimed that two men from the Dalit community were molesting some girls in the village and filmed them discreetly. They also claimed that the purported act of the two men was recorded on CCTV cameras," he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has condemned the incident and wondered whether Congress is maintaining "silence" of Congress on the issue due to its "appeasement policy". He alleged some members of the minority community involved in the attack stuffed faeces in the mouths of the duo who belonged to the Jatav and Kevat communities.