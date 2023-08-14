Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » MP: Vande Bharat Train Window Damaged as Man Throws Stones; Arrested

MP: Vande Bharat Train Window Damaged as Man Throws Stones; Arrested

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST

Morena, India

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have committed the offence (File Photo: News18)
During interrogation, the accused admitted to have committed the offence (File Photo: News18)

A glass window of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was damaged after a person threw stones at it in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection, he said.

A window of the Rani Kamalapti-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train got damaged and the incident created panic among the passengers, Gwalior’s RPF inspector Sanjay Kumar Arya said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • After examining the CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as Firoz Khan (20), on Sunday night in connection with the stone-pelting and booked him under provisions of the Railways Act, the official said.

    During interrogation, the accused “admitted" to have committed the offence, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App