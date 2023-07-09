MP: Video Shows Naked Man Thrashed with Sticks in Sagar; Police Register Case

A video of a naked man being beaten up by some persons has surfaced on social media following which the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city have registered a case against unidentified persons, an official said on Sunday.

In the purported video, some persons are seen beating up the man with sticks and pieces of pipes while accusing him of theft.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari told PTI that the viral video has come to his attention.

An initial probe revealed the video was shot in the Dharam Kanta area under Motinagar police station limits, he said.

An FIR has been registered and the police are in the process of identifying the accused, Motinagar police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi said.

Further details of the video and the case will be revealed after the accused are arrested and interrogated, he said.

The video from Sagar is the latest in the spate of clips of such attacks in Madhya Pradesh that have surfaced on social media in the last week.

Recently, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, which triggered national outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family’s house was also demolished.

In another incident reported on Wednesday, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on June 30 on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, according to police.