Home » India » MP's First Woman Chief Secretary Nirmala Buch Dies at 90

MP's First Woman Chief Secretary Nirmala Buch Dies at 90

Buch died at the age of 90, due to age related illness, is survived by her only son

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 15:51 IST

Bhopal, India

Remembering Nirmala Buch’s contribution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said her conscientiousness and administrative efficiency were amazing. (Image Credit: Twitter/@2019aspirants)
Retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and Madhya Pradesh’s first woman chief secretary Nirmala Buch died of a prolonged age-related illness in Bhopal on Sunday, family sources said.

The retired 1960-batch officer was 90, they said.

Her husband late M N Buch was also a renowned IAS officer.

She is survived by her only son, they said.

Condoling her death, MP IAS Association’s secretary Vivek Porwal said the fraternity has lost a leading light of administration with her demise.

    • Remembering Buch’s contribution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said her conscientiousness and administrative efficiency were amazing.

    State Congress chief Kamal Nath in his condolence message said besides her contribution as an administrative official, Buch’s role as a social worker will always be unforgettable.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

