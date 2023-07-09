MP's First Woman Chief Secretary Nirmala Buch Dies at 90

Retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and Madhya Pradesh’s first woman chief secretary Nirmala Buch died of a prolonged age-related illness in Bhopal on Sunday, family sources said.

The retired 1960-batch officer was 90, they said.

Her husband late M N Buch was also a renowned IAS officer.

She is survived by her only son, they said.

Condoling her death, MP IAS Association’s secretary Vivek Porwal said the fraternity has lost a leading light of administration with her demise.