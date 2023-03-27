MSI might be known for its gaming laptops, but its productivity laptops are no slouch either. The Prestige series, and especially their Prestige Studio line, is among the slickest, most powerful productivity machines you can buy today.

These machines are elegantly designed, have military-grade durability, TobiiAware tracking for enhanced security, and some of the most cutting edge tech that MSI has to offer.

MSI Prestige 16 Studio: Mini LED monster

Take the Prestige 16 Studio. At 16.85 mm, it’s one of the slimmest 16" devices around, and it’s still packing in a powerful Intel Core i7-13700H and RTX 4060. More impressive is the fact that it’s one of a few laptop models in the world to support Mini LED display tech.

This 16" QHD+ display not only supports a 16:10 aspect ratio and DCI-P3, but also hits 1000 nits of brightness and refreshes at a blistering 165 Hz! Toss in some fast LPDDR5 RAM and a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD and you have a combination of performance and portability that will impressive any kind of creator, be they a developer or a designer.

Sure you can game on it, but this is a machine designed for productivity and creativity. The hardware will make short work of any kind of editing workload — which will be a treat to edit on that gorgeous Mini LED panel — and also any dev or AI workload thanks to a powerful processor and RTX cores.

10 Gbps USB and HDMI 2.1 ports ensure that there’s ample bandwidth for any peripherals that you might need.

Available in Urban Silver and weighing in at just 2.1 kg, this portable powerhouse is exactly what you need to enhance your creativity.

MSI Prestige 16 Evo: All-day battery

If you don’t need a discrete GPU or the 1000-nits of brightness you’d get from a Mini LED panel, you should go for the Prestige 16 Evo. It brings with it the same toughness and design elegance of the Prestige 16 Studio, but with a quieter, more restrained performance package that’s better suited for senior executives, coders, and even students.

It’s packing the same Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16:10 QHD+ 165 Hz display, and is offering Thunderbolt 4 support in a lighter chassis. And thanks to Intel Evo certification, you can be sure that the laptop will give you all-day battery life when you need it.

MSI Prestige 13 Evo: 1kg wonder

Lastly, you have the Prestige 13 Evo. It’s easily one of the most exciting Ultrabooks on the market right now. Its magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis keeps the weight down to a mere 990g, Thunderbolt 4 gives you all the bandwidth you need, and Evo certification thanks to that Intel Core i7-1370P gets you 16 hrs of battery life. If you’re a well-heeled exec who need an ultra-light computing companion, look no further than the Prestige 13 Evo.

