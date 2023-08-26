Mudslide Blocks Sonapur Tunnel in Meghalaya, Traffic to Tripura, Mizoram, Barak Valley Cut Off: Police

A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam’s Barak valley, police said.

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.