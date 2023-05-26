Mukesh Ambani, Son Akash, Daughter-in-law Shloka And Grandson Prithvi Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Again

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was once again seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday.

Accompanying him were his son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani, and grandson Prithvi Ambani.

Their temple visit came hours ahead of the IPL qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mukesh Ambani was carrying his grandson Prithvi.

The family has been seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple before every IPL match of Mumbai Indians in the last three instances.

The previous visit was on Wednesday, just ahead of the team’s eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians won that contest by 81 runs.