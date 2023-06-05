Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1991 Awadhesh Rai Murder Case

Varanasi’s MP MLA court on Monday convicted jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. A five-time MLA, Ansari has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on him.

“Mukhtar has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case of 1991," a lawyer told reporters in Varanasi.

Reacting to the development, Ajay Rai said, “Today, we have won after a 32-year-long battle. We welcome the verdict of the court…If any incident happens with me, its responsibility will be on the BJP government."

The Congress leader called the verdict an end to the family’s many years of waiting. “I, my parents, Awadhesh’s daughter and the whole family kept patience… Governments came and went and Mukhtar strengthened himself," he said.

“But we did not give up. Because of our lawyers’ efforts, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother," Rai added.

During Monday’s proceedings, Mukhtar had appeared before the court through video conferencing from Banda jail.

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay Rai’s house in Varanasi, following which a case was registered against Ansari, Bheem Singh, former MLA late Abdul Kalam, Rakesh Nyayik and two others.

In December 2022, a Ghazipur court awarded 10 years imprisonment for jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in a 1996 Gangsters Act case.

Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, did not contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and the seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari on a ticket from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which had tied up with the Samajwadi Party.

Apart from four cases, including Rajendra Singh murder case with the Cantt police in Varanasi, Vashishth Tiwari a.k.a. Mala Guru murder case with Kotwali Ghazipur in 1988, constable Raghuvansh Singh murder case in Mughalsarai of Chandauli in 1991 and murderous attack on additional superintendent of police and other policemen in Kotwali Ghazipur in 1996, the Avadhesh Rai murder case in Chetganj of Varanasi had also been made the base for booking Mukhtar and Bheem under Gangsters Act in 1996.

