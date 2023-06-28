Trends :Rain NewsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Mulund Hit & Run: Mumbai Man Killed as 22-year-old Runs Over Him; Had Pressed Accelerator 'By Mistake'

Mulund Hit & Run: Mumbai Man Killed as 22-year-old Runs Over Him; Had Pressed Accelerator 'By Mistake'

Mumbai, Mulund Hit-And-Run Case: An FIR was registered in the case on Tuesday, following which the 22-year-old accused was arrested. Meanwhile, the victim died in hospital during treatment

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Mulund Hit-and-Run Case: An FIR was registered in the case on Tuesday, following which the 22-year-old accused was arrested. (News18)
Mulund Hit-and-Run Case: An FIR was registered in the case on Tuesday, following which the 22-year-old accused was arrested. (News18)

A speeding car hit an elderly scooter-rider in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Wednesday, killing the 75-year-old man. The driver, a 22-year-old student, ran from the accident site after the accident. Police said that he pressed the accelerator instead of the break at the time of the incident.

An FIR was registered in the case on Tuesday, following which the 22-year-old accused was arrested. An officer said that it does not like a case of drink and drive. The victim, identified as Tukaram Sawant, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the accident. However, he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered a case against sections 279 (rash driving), 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident comes two weeks after a 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in Thane, barely 10 km from Mulund. The victim was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old boy. The driver, Ayush Malvani, a student, lost control of his car and went on to hit a pole at a bus stop before halting.

The victim was identified as Varun Sharma, who lived with his family in the Manpada society on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

    • According to the police, Sharma was walking towards Pawar Nagar junction when he was hit by the car moving in from the opposite direction. He suffered serious head injuries.

    Malvani has been booked under sections 304(A) (Causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

    first published: June 28, 2023, 11:19 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 11:57 IST
