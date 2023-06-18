Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » Mumbai: Smoke Seen Coming From Top Floor of Trident Hotel, Mumbai Police Says 'No Fire'

Mumbai: Smoke Seen Coming From Top Floor of Trident Hotel, Mumbai Police Says 'No Fire'

Mumbai Police released a statement denying reports of a fire at the Trident Hotel

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 09:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Visuals of black smoke emanating from the building surfaced on social media. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
Visuals of black smoke emanating from the building surfaced on social media. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Black smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of Mumbai’s Trident Hotel at Nariman Point on Sunday morning at around 7 am. Visuals of black fumes emanating from the building surfaced on social media.

Soon after, Mumbai Police released a statement denying reports of a fire at the Trident Hotel. According to authorities, the smoke was coming from the boiler room of the hotel.

“It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot," Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • On June 15, a fire broke out at a building in south Mumbai’s Breach Candy area. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out on the 11th floor of the 15-storey Breach Candy apartment in Bhulabhai Desai Road of Cumballa Hill area in Girgaon area at 4.30 pm.

    Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the sport and the fire was distinguished by 7.30 pm. The fire was later termed as level-1. No injuries were reported in the incident.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 18, 2023, 08:44 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 09:08 IST
    Read More