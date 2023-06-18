Mumbai: Smoke Seen Coming From Top Floor of Trident Hotel, Mumbai Police Says 'No Fire'

Black smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of Mumbai’s Trident Hotel at Nariman Point on Sunday morning at around 7 am. Visuals of black fumes emanating from the building surfaced on social media.

Soon after, Mumbai Police released a statement denying reports of a fire at the Trident Hotel. According to authorities, the smoke was coming from the boiler room of the hotel.

“It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot," Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.