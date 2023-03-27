Mumbai: 1 Killed in Fire at Hardware Shop Fire Near Sakinaka Metro Station

A 22-year-old man was killed in a fire which broke out in a hardware shop at Sakinaka in Mumbai in the wee hours on Monday, an official said.

The blaze broke out at around 2 AM in the shop located near the Sakinaka metro station.

Initially, it was feared that some persons are trapped inside the shop, the official said, adding teams of Fire Brigade and police rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation.

"During the operation, fire officials found a man with serious burn injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," he said.

The fire was confined to the shop, which has two lofts, and gutted electric wiring, electric installations and other materials.

He said the loft inside the shop has collapsed posing difficulty to enter the structure following which the front portion of the structure was removed with the help of an excavator.

