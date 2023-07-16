Mumbai: 20 Stray Dogs Given 'Aadhar Cards' With QR Codes Outside Airport | Here's How It'll Help

As Aadhaar Card became a key document of identification for every Indian, a pack of stray dogs outside the Mumbai Airport got their own Adhar Card badges for identification.

According to TOI, a pack of 20 stray dogs outside the city airport received identification cards with QR codes on Saturday which were strung around the scruff of their necks.

These ‘Aadhaar’ cards carry a QR code that can lead to a database with all their information. When this code is scanned, it brings out information such as name, a feeder’s contact with details of vaccination, and sterilization if the dog is lost or is relocated, TOI reported.

“The QR code tagging was done for dogs outside the airport as a pilot project and we will see how this can be taken forward," Dr Kalim Pathan, head of BMC’s veterinary health services.

The identification cards were provided by a team of regular feeders who tagged 20 stray dogs. The device was designed by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion through an initiative titled ‘pawfriend. in’.

How Will These Identity Cards Help?

“If a pet is lost or is relocated, the QR code tag can help reunite it with its family. It can also help BMC maintain a centralised database of strays in the city," Ridlan told TOI.

During the process, BMC also vaccinated the dogs outside Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.